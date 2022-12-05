Two die as truck overturn at Torkham

LANDIKOTAL: Two persons died and seven others wounded when a container overturned at Torkham border on Sunday.
DMS of District Headquarters Hospital in Landikotal Dr Halim Khan said that a loaded container, which was parked at Zero-point, moved all of sudden and overturned. As a result, two people were killed and seven others injured. The dead and injured were retrieved and shifted to District Headquarters Hospital in Landikotal.
Those injured were stated to be the nationals of Afghanistan.
The dead were identified as Sadiq,19, and Janat Gul, residents of Afghanistan.
