Colourful autumn season fades away in Islamabad

Islamabad : The trees dressed in red, yellow, orange and golden leaves are now giving a short-lived but fascinating and colourful look to the federal capital.

Autumn is always a beautiful time of year in Islamabad. The diversity of plants makes the city very enchanting in this season and brings a vibrant colour palette for a short period of time, giving a visual treat to nature lovers. The city also receives a number of visitors from other parts of the country who love to enjoy the autumn season with all its colours and beauty. The leaves change from green to an incredible display of vibrant colours, which makes this season attractive for visitors.

As far as overall weather is concerned, fall comes in early October on the plains, to the mountainous areas even sooner–in the beginning of September. There is no other type of weather, but only cold winter in the highlands. Fall is very soft and nice period and is the best time to see the country all around. The Sapium trees (China Tali) turn into red, pink and purple while leaves of Draik trees give a golden yellow look in Islamabad. The leaves of Mulberry and other trees turn yellow in the autumn season. The Fiddlewood turns into masses of ochre and gold.

Fall has always been favourite season for many living in the capital city. Someone rightly said winter is an etching, spring a water colour, summer an oil painting, and autumn a mosaic of them all. Amna Khan, a visitor at Rose and Jasmine Garden, said “The autumn season displays more colours that naturally catch the eye of the visitors. Though this season is generally associated with despair those who live in Islamabad always enjoy it a lot.”