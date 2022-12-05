JI fields Mian Aslam as nominee for Islamabad mayor

Islamabad : Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has nominated central naib ameer and ex MNA, Mian Muhammad Aslam for the slot of Mayor of Islamabad in upcoming local bodies elections of the Municipal Corporation of Islamabad (MCI).

The JI leader Mian Aslam and Islamabad ameer Nasa­rullah Randhawa on Sunday released a 101-point manifesto and first 100 days emergency development plan on winning the MCI polls. Mian Aslam said that Jamaat would field educated, capable and honest candidates from all the union councils in the local government elections saying that outstanding issues of sectors of G and I series, rural areas, and model towns would be resolved and those would be brought at par with sectors occupied by the elite class.

He said that Jamaat has devised a plan for the skill development of 50,000 youth while 10,000 females would be provided employment at the union council level. Mian Aslam regretted that the last Mayor of Islamabad sabotaged the local government system after it was introduced in the federal capital.

He also promised to protect the rights of the labour class, Government employees, and minorities while there would be better coordination between departments for the provision of the best civic facilities to residents of the federal capital. “ We will win the hearts of residents by taking extraordinary measures in the first 100 days,” he said adding 50% of tickets would be given to young candidates. He said that JI has given final shape to the manifesto separately for the youth, minorities, traders, women, promotion of culture, facilities of traffic and transport, law and order, and smart governance adding that the federal capital also needed better health facilities. Nasarullah Randhawa said that Dr. Tahir Farooq, Zubair Safdar, Col (r) Ahsan Zaidi, Zahid Qureshi, Sajid Chaudhry, Dr. Shaheen, Aziz Nishtar advocate, Khizar Hayat advocate, and Ulfat Sher have contributed to finalising the manifesto.