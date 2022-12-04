Iran starts construction of new nuclear power plant

TEHRAN: Iran has begun the construction of a new nuclear plant in the southwestern province of Khuzestan, the country´s atomic energy agency said on Saturday.
Mohammad Eslami, the head of the Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran, announced in televised remarks the start of construction of the 300-megawatt Karun power plant in the Darkhovin district of Khuzestan.
Construction of the plant will take seven years and is expected to cost between $1.5 billion and $2 billion, he added on state television.
