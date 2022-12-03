Gangsters try to barge into women's hostel

Islamabad: The police have arrested one of the four attackers, who tried to barge into a women's hostel located in Chatha Bakhtawar late Thursday night but were intercepted by the security guard of the hostel, the police said.

The gangsters overpowered the security guard and tortured him badly and ran away leaving him in critical condition.

Sher Afzal, the security guard of the women's hostel told the Shahzad Town police that he was on duty at the hostel when the gangsters riding two vehicles, reached there and tried to get into the women's hostel but on interception, they started beating him and left the scene after hurting him badly.

The Shahzad Town police have lodged FIR against the assailants under sections 506-II, 356, 147, 148, and 109 PPC and arrested the main accused and recovered gun from his custody.