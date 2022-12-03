Protesting teachers hold parleys with FDE administration

Islamabad:The office-bearers of the Federal Government College Teachers Association (FGCTA) held a meeting with the bosses of the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) over their issues related to the Federal Government Colleges.
The meeting was attended by Director General of the FDE Dr Ikram Ali Malik, Director to DG Irfanullah, FGCTA president Dr. Rahima Rehman, Senior vice President Farhan Azam, Vice President Tasnim Akhter Mir, General Secretary Dr Nazir Ahmed Bhutta, Joint Secretary Anum Kaleem and Press Secretary Dr Jabir Hussain.
FDE Director Monitoring & Supervision Sohail Mahmood and Director Colleges Muhammad Aftab Tariq were also in attendance. Association Senior Vice President Professor Farhan Azam said the secretary of the Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training directed the FDE administration for redressal of the teachers' issues a couple of weeks ago, so the Friday meeting was held with all demands of the association being discussed in it.
"We are very optimistic about the resolution of our issues," general secretary of the association Dr Nazir Ahmed Bhutta said. He said the faculty members of the Federal Government Colleges were recording their peaceful protest by wearing black armbands and that the protest would continue until all issues were resolved.
