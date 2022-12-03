Persons with disabilities: KP CM urged to honour commitment

MANSEHRA: A non-governmental organisation on Friday demanded the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to enhance the employment quota of people with disabilities to 4percent as announced by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan three years back.

“Chief Minister Mahmood Khan had announced to increase the employment quota of the people with disabilities to 4 percent some four years ago, but the decision was yet to be implemented by the government in the province,” Sahibzada Jawad Alfaizi, the chief executive officer of the Saibaan development organization, reporters here on Friday.

He said that the world has been observing the International day of the people with disability today (Saturday), but, unfortunately, no rights, even enshrined in the constitution, were being given to them.

“The non-governmental organisation working for the uplift of the PWDs have been holding rallies and seminars asking the government to increase the employment quota for the last many years but to no avail,” he said.

Alfaizi said that hundreds of people had faced various sorts of disabilities in the devastating earthquake of 2005 in Mansehra.“We have been working for the rights of such people from the Aawaz district forum and addressed collective issues but the government should honour its commitment and enhance employment quota without any further delay,” he said.