LAHORE: Textile machine importers that have been operating for 50-70 years in the country, deplore that the planners never encouraged local machinery production. The result is that India is almost self-sufficient in textile hardware, while Pakistan depends on imports.

The importers acting as agents of numerous renowned machinery brands at the four-day textile machinery exhibition IGATEX that opened on Thursday, have revealed that in 60s and 70s, overseas quality manufacturers preferred Pakistan over India for joint ventures. This was because Pakistan’s economy was open and its textile potential was high.

However, they regretted that bureaucratic snags discouraged the foreign investors. In fact one importer said his German joint venture partner in late sixties backed out due to bureaucratic delays.

Pakistan could have become the hub of textile machinery had it availed the opportunities that were available four to five decades back. Now, India is in command, they said. Pakistani textile sector has until recently been using obsolete technology.

But textile entrepreneurs now realise that in order to stay relevant, they must upgrade technology which was evident from the interest they showed at IGATEX. Over 550 exhibitors from 35 countries are showcasing their products at the exhibition.

The stall that attracted many prospective customers was that of TMW spinning machine. The parent company is Indian, but the spindles are assembled in China. In Pakistan, they are marketed as Chinese machines.

This company has till now installed one million high speed and energy efficient spindles in Pakistan. These spindles consume 30 percent less energy than the conventional spindles operating in the country.

The spindles from Germany and Switzerland consume 40 percent less energy, but are 70 percent more expensive. The Chinese spindle costs $160, while an average consuming mill in Pakistan operates with 25,000 spindles.

Another stall that attracted people was that of Rots Spray Machine. This device dyes the fabric through spray using minimum water and minimum energy than typical dyeing machines where the fabric has to be immersed in water.

The German machine is attracting customers because it dyes fabric under the sustainability concept so dear to all apparel brands. Many engineers and dyeing experts flocked the stall where German experts were present to explain the working.

Its Pakistani representative, Imran Hashmi said many orders for this machine were at different stages of finalisation. Currently, only two machines are operating in Pakistan; one is in Lahore and another in Karachi.

The knitting and stitching machines also attracted consumers. Abbas Mooraj, the 81 years old Chairman of 70 years old Nazer & Co pleaded with the government to promote engineering in the country. The Company is a pioneer in introducing knitting technology in the country. Karl Mayer, whom this company represents is known for the top quality of knitting equipment.

Mooraj said that after the initial surge in knitting machines sales at the start of the century, the sales slowed down, but the sales were surging now as apparel exports from Pakistan have been on the rise.

All types of spinning and weaving machines are on display at the exhibition and all are modern machines that our industry needs to install by replacing older ones. Since there is depression in textiles, the entrepreneurs can bargain at a good price. All accessory suppliers, and apparel making machines are on display at the IGATEX.