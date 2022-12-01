Iran arrests actors behind defiant no-headscarves video

PARIS: Iranian authorities have arrested the two actors behind a viral video where a group of film and theatre figures stood silently without headscarves in solidarity with the protest movement, a rights group said on Wednesday.
The actor and director Soheila Golestani, who appeared without her headscarf in the video, and the male director Hamid Pourazari, who also appeared prominently, have both been arrested, the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency said.
WASHINGTON: Democratic lawmakers on Wednesday chose Hakeem Jeffries to succeed Nancy Pelosi as their leader in the...
ATHENS: Reporters Without Borders on Wednesday warned media in Greece faced a “truly dangerous cocktail” of press...
Nadeem Nusrat with his colleagues outside Roll Building of UK High Court, after giving evidence against Altaf Hussain....
LONDON: The UK´s most senior police officer of colour has said the duchess of Sussex faced “disgusting” threats...
MADRID: Spanish authorities said on Wednesday they had seized 5.6 tonnes of cocaine worth over 340 million euros in...
YABAD, Palestinian Territories: Israeli forces shot dead a Palestinian on Wednesday in the occupied West Bank during a...
Comments