Swabi hospital wins first prize in video competition

SWABI: In a video documentary competition, the Medical Teaching Institute Bacha Khan Medical Complex (BKMC-MTI) secured the first position among all the public sector hospitals in the country.

The awards and prize distribution ceremony was held at the Auditorium of the National Institute of Health (NIH) Islamabad.

Microbiologist Dr Asim and media officer BKMC-MTI participated in the event. The documentary made on antimicrobial resistance awareness ranked topped among all the submitted documentaries, said the media officer of the BKMC-MTI.

Health experts from different private and public sector hospitals also attended the ceremony.

“This is an honour for BKMC Swabi as we have won the first position in a video documentary competition across the country,” said the spokesperson.

He said the NIH declared the video the most unique and informative.

Dr Asim, a microbiologist from BKMC-MTI, said that World Antimicrobial Awareness Week was a global campaign marked annually to improve awareness and understanding of AMR and encourage best practices among the public.

This year, the theme of “World Antimicrobial Awareness” was “Preventing Antimicrobial Resistance Together.”

“We call on all sectors to encourage the prudent use of antimicrobials and to strengthen preventive measures addressing AMR,” said Dr Asim.

Pharma-D students won the second position, while Khyber Medical University won the third position.

In the ceremony, appreciation certificates and cash prizes were distributed among the winners.