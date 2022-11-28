Bilour ridicules Imran over flop long march

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) leader and former federal minister Ghulam Ahmad Bilour on Sunday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan had failed to bring down the federal government through his flop long march.

In a statement, the ANP leader said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Supremeo Nawaz Sharif’s political wisdom and strategy had won.

He added that Imran Khan disappointed his party workers by staging the ‘useless’ long march that started from Lahore and ended without reaching Islamabad.

“Imran Khan had politicized the appointment of army chief for political gains but he failed to get his favorite man appointed as the army chief,” the ANP leader said.

He added the PTI chief had also withdrawn his demand for early election and removal of the incumbent chief election commissioner.

The ANP leader said that Nawaz Sharif and other leadership of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) deserved praise for their principled stand for the cause of democracy, rule of law and constitution.

Meanwhile, parliamentary party leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Ikhtiyar Wali has said that Chief Minister Mahmood Khan could not dare dissolve the provincial assembly.