General Sahir Shamshad assumes charge of CJCSC

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza reviewing the guard of honour and march past at the Joint Staff Headquarters in Rawalpindi. — Screengrab/ISPR video

RAWALPINDI: In an impressive ceremony held at the Joint Staff Headquarters, General Sahir Shamshad Mirza assumed the appointment of Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) on Sunday.

Besides a large number of serving and retired officers from the tri-services, the ceremony was attended by former Chairmen Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee.

A smartly turned-out Joint Services guard presented salute as the CJCSC arrived at the venue. General Sahir Shamshad Mirza reviewed the guard of honour and march past.