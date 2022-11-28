General Sahir Shamshad assumes charge of CJCSC

RAWALPINDI: In an impressive ceremony held at the Joint Staff Headquarters, General Sahir Shamshad Mirza assumed the appointment of Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) on Sunday.
Besides a large number of serving and retired officers from the tri-services, the ceremony was attended by former Chairmen Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee.
A smartly turned-out Joint Services guard presented salute as the CJCSC arrived at the venue. General Sahir Shamshad Mirza reviewed the guard of honour and march past.
