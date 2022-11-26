US city authorities release note penned by Walmart gunman

WASHINGTON: Virginia authorities on Friday released a “death note” in which the Walmart manager who shot and killed six people at his store complained of being harassed at work and asked God for forgiveness.
Andre Bing, 31, an overnight manager at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, committed suicide after Tuesday´s shooting rampage. The attack in a store full Thanksgiving shoppers took place two days before the holiday and on the heels of a weekend shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado that killed five people.
The authorities in Chesapeake, 240-km southeast of the US capital Washington, released a message on Friday titled “death note” that they said was found on Bing´s phone. “Sorry God I´ve failed you, this was not your fault but my own,” it said. “I was harassed by idiots with low intelligence and a lack of wisdom.
