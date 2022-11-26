Thousands from KP to attend PTI march, says CM

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Friday said that hundreds of thousands of people from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would march towards Rawalpindi to participate in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s true independence march to liberate the country from corrupt politicians and practices.

In a statement issued here, the chief minister said that the independence march would be a peaceful one and would establish the fact that the ‘imported’ rulers had failed to deliver on all fronts and had no capacity to steer the country out of the prevailing economic and political crises.

“Despite 75 years of independence, we have not been able to achieve the true purpose under which Pakistan was established. The dream of establishing an Islamic welfare state will be realized under the dynamic leadership of Imran Khan; and for that purpose, every segment of society will have to play its due role,” he went on to add.

Mahmood Khan said that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had played an unprecedented role in every struggle for the stability and strengthening of the homeland. He added that the people from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would participate in the march in great numbers to achieve real freedom.

“The people are committed to getting the country rid of the clutches of corrupt politicians and their flawed policies that have resulted in unparalleled inflation, rupee depreciation and increasing unemployment,” he added. The chief minister demanded early free and fair elections. “Only Imran Khan can pull the country out of crises as he has the guts and support of the masses,” he added.