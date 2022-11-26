Nice try Imran

It is good to see that the COAS appointment issue has reached its conclusion without any mishaps whatsoever. PM Shehbaz Sharif has chosen General Asim Munir for the job, and President Arif Alvi has signed off on the appointment.
In the end, PTI chief Imran Khan’s attempts to hijack the process came to naught. The former PM’s egotistical schemes have only succeeded in embarrassing himself, his party and his supporters.
SRH Hashmi
Karachi
