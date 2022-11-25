Pakistan-Austria trade discussed

LAHORE: A seven-member Austrian business delegation belonging to different segments had business to business meetings with their Pakistani counterparts at Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) members on Thursday, a statement said.

“Economic ties are crucial because they improve interpersonal interactions, which in turn promote collaboration in all spheres of life,” said head of the delegation and Ambassador of Austria Mis Andrea Wicke. She stressed on improving trade ties between Pakistan and Austria.

Johannes Brunner, the Austrian embassy's commercial counsellor, said the LCCI president had set an attainable goal of $1 billion for bilateral trade between the two countries. He hoped the mutual trade could be increased to $10 billion with efforts from both sides.