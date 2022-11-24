Wright named as new England cricket selector

LONDON: Luke Wright has retired from professional cricket to become the new selector for the England men’s team, it was announced Tuesday.

The 37-year-old batsman made 101 white-ball international appearances and was a member of the England squad that won the 2010 T20 World Cup in the Caribbean.

Wright was playing for south coast club Sussex, for whom he made over 400 appearances in all formats, scoring over 16,000 runs, including 30 centuries, until the end of this year’s county season.