LAHORE:Punjab University School of Communication Studies (SCS), Department of Development Communication in collaboration with Centre for Peace and Secular Studies has organised a seminar on "Civic Education and Civic Liberty".

On this occasion, Ms Saeeda Adeeb from Peace and Secular Studies, Salman Abid from Institute for Democratic Studies, anchorperson Ms Ayesha Bakhsh, Chairperson Department of Development Communication Dr Ayesha Ashfaq, Chairperson Department of Digital Media Dr Savera Shami, Assistant Professor Dr Muhammad Akram Soomro, Programme Manager PU FM Radio. 104.6 Muhammad Irshad Chaudhry, faculty members and a large number of students were present. In her address, Ms Saeeda said that as a nation we should work together for the development and prosperity of the country. She said that the subject of citizenship should be taught at the school level in Pakistan.