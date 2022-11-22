Nawaz, Maryam embark on European tour

ISLAMABAD: PMLN supremo Nawaz Sharif accompanied by his daughter Maryam Nawaz and other family members embarked on a five-nation tour of Europe amid political turmoil in Pakistan, said sources Monday, reported Geo News.
Sources privy to the matter said that Nawaz Sharif, Hussain Nawaz, Maryam Nawaz, Junaid Safdar and other family members departed from London to Europe. During a 10-day-trip, the family will visit different European countries. The family reached a European country last night, the sources added.
It is pertinent to mention here that Maryam Nawaz was in London for the past couple of days to spend time with her father. On October 5, Maryam Nawaz left for London to reunite with her father Nawaz Sharif. “I cannot wait for the plane to land (in London) and meet my father,” Maryam had said at the airport.
