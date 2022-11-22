Sugar millers thank Ishaq Dar

LAHORE:The Pakistan Sugar Mills Association has thanked Finance Minister Ishaq Dar for listening to the association's concerns and assured to resolve them.

According to a spokesperson for PSMA, the central leadership of Pakistan Sugar Mills Association will meet the Minister of Food Secretary again on Thursday (November 24) and executive the hope that the talks would be successful about export of sugar. It may be noted that general body meeting of Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (Centre) earlier unanimously decided that the sugar mills would not be in a position to start crushing season until the government allows export of surplus sugar, insisting sugar mills have ample stocks till January 15, 2023. In such a situation, delaying the start of crushing season is indestructible so that the stocks available with the mills will end or the government gives permission to the sugar mills to export one million tons of surplus sugar to get foreign exchange to the tune of one billion dollars and the sugar mills can start the crushing season.