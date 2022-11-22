Pakistan has 33m diabetic cases

LAHORE:The Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) Programme, Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) conducted awareness seminar on “Causes and Preventive Measures of Diabetes and Hypertension in Youth” at University of Central Punjab (UCP) on Monday.

Additional Secretary P&SHD Asim Raza was chief guest of the seminar while DG Health Services Punjab Dr M Ilyas, Deputy Secretary Dr Summaira Ashraf, Rector UCP officers from both departments were also present. Additional Secretary P&SHD also inaugurated Screening Camp for Diabetes and Hypertension.

While addressing the participants, Additional Secretary P&SHD said that Pakistan is ranking on No. 3 with 33 million diabetic cases and this is need of the hour to spread awareness about causes and preventive measures of diabetes. From 2019 to 2021, diabetic cases have been increased by 70 percent, he added.

He further said that we must adopt healthy diet and lifestyle to stop the further spread of diabetes. NCDs clinics have been established by Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department at district and tehsil level for early detection and management of diabetes, hypertension and other non-communicable diseases.