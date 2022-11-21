Absence of immigration record: Farah Gogi’s facilitators to face action

A close friend of former prime minister Imran Khan's wife, Farah Khan. — Twitter/File

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to tighten the noose around the people who assisted Bushra Bibi’s friend Farah Gogi in the smuggling of Toshakhana gifts abroad. According to sources, the federal government has also got the record of Farah Gogi’s arrival in the UAE.

As per record, Gogi visited the UAE many times between 2018 and 2022; however, there is no record of her immigration from Pakistan. Gogi also had the passport of the Republic of Vanuatu and she also used this passport for her foreign visits. The passport was arranged by a Dubai-based company.