Conference on Harappa civilisation today

LAHORE:THAAP is organising its 11th annual conference today (Saturday) at THAAP secretariat Lahore. The theme of the conference is Archaeology and Living Cultural legacy of Harappa Civilisation and it will comprise of paper reading sessions, roundtable discussions, cultural exhibition and much more.

Language historian, Dean & Professor at BNU Dr Tariq Rehman will chair the first paper reading in which scholars like Sadia Qutub Hashmi, Nomana Zaryab, Sumbul Natalia and Sumbul Sarfraz will present their research on topics such as symbolic interpretation of geometry in Indus Valley civilisation, the visual and material journey of Ghughu Ghoray and the journey of fine muslin from Harappa civilisation to modern world -Tana Bana”.

The conference will also host the exhibition of cultural crafts of Harappa pottery by a Harappan artisan Allah Dita. Allah Dita learnt the art of developing Harappa pottery from his father and made 375 replicas of different Harappan artifacts given to him by the Archeology department from the Harappa Museum site. Recently, he has also been awarded the World Crafts Council Award of Excellence for Handicrafts 2021-2022 (WCC-AoE) in the Asia Pacific Region.

The paper reading session will be followed by the roundtable session in which expert and renowned archeologists, historians, scholars and development practitioners will discuss the potential and predicaments related to the archeology and living cultural legacy of the Harappan civilisation.

The session will be moderated by THAAP CEO, Prof Sajida Haider Vandal The conference will also feature a digital exhibition by YAAP - Young Archeologist Association of Pakistan.