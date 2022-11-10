‘Pak cricket team flirts with dangers’

ISLAMABAD: Commenting on the Pakistan cricket team, Indian sports expert Sandeep Dwivedi wrote in The Indian Express “this is a team that flirts with dangers, leaves it for late and waits for the world to write them off.”

He said, “When no one sees them as a threat, they rise from the trenches, launch the attack and in the past have even conquered the world.” “As was the case in the 1992 World Cup, Babar Azam’s team at this World T20 have lost to India, won three straight games, sneaked into the semi-final by one point and gone on to beat New Zealand to reach the final. Like it was then, this time too it was an outlandishly talented rookie that got them into the final against the same rival.

“Terrible start to the tournament, youngsters failing to deliver, seniors not pulling their weight. They were brutally criticised at home, ridiculed by neutrals — exactly what Babar and his boys have faced at this World T20.”