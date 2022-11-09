Imran discusses FIR with Aitzaz Ahsan

ISLAMABAD: A parliamentary panel on Tuesday took notice of cost escalation case of the 425 MW Nandipiur Power project...
ISLAMABAD: The World Bank on Tuesday confirmed that Pakistan had accomplished all conditions attached to the Resilient...
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in a meeting with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince and Prime...
LAHORE: A meeting at the office of chief minister of Punjab on Tuesday reviewed the security arrangements for PTI’s...
ISLAMABAD: Keeping in view the public holiday on November 9, the Election Commission of Pakistan has rescheduled the...
LAHORE: Taking up PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s petition challenging a call-up notice issued by the Federal...
Comments