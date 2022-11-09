 
Wednesday November 09, 2022
Top Story

Imran discusses FIR with Aitzaz Ahsan

By News Desk
November 09, 2022

LAHORE: Senior PPP leader and eminent lawyer Barrister Aitzaz Ahsan on Tuesday called on PTI Chairman Imran Khan at Zaman Park and inquired after him. Sources said both the leaders also discussed the FIR of Wazirabad incident, already rejected by the PTI chairman. Imran plans to challenge it.

