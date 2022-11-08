Staff strike enters 7th day in Haripur

HARIPUR: The employees of a local chapter of the Education and Monitoring Authority (EMA) continued strike for the seventh consecutive day here on Monday to press for acceptance of their demands.

The EMA employees from across the province have been on complete strike and they suspended the survey of flood-affected areas since November 1 when the provincial government failed to address their demands.

According to protesting officials, the government has not yet issued the notification of payment for the additional duty they were performing for conducting surveys of the flood-hit areas.

On the other hand, their service-related demands that included the service structure, upgradation and promotion of employees and financial matters were getting delayed despite repeated reminders.