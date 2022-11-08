Partly cloudy forecast

LAHORE:Dry and partly cloudy weather was recorded in the city here on Monday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.
On the other hand, the EPD’s data showed that the AQI of the city was 194 at Karol Ghatti, China Scheme. In rest of the areas, the AQI remained low. Met officials said that a westerly wave was affecting most upper and western parts of the country and may persist in western parts till tomorrow. They predicted that mainly dry weather was likely in most parts of the country. However, isolated rain-wind/thunderstorm (snow over hilly areas) was expected in Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. Rainfall was recorded in several cities including Murree, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Chakwal, Bhakkar, Attock, Mangala, Layyah, Jhelum, Noorpur Thal, Joharabad, Rawalakot, Garhi Dupatta, Muzaffarabad, Kotli, Balakot, Kalam, Pattan, Dir, Kakul, Malam Jabba, Bannu, Cherat, Peshawar, Bacha Khan, Mirkhani, DI Khan, Drosh, Saidu Sharif, Mardan, Parachinar, Chitral, Hunza, Astore, Bagrote, Babusar, Gilgit, Chillas, Gupis, Chaman, Zhob, and Samungli.
Monday’s lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped down to -05°C while in Lahore it was 15.7°C and maximum was 28.2°C.
Islamabad:During the last five months, Islamabad Capital Police arrested 5,630 persons, including 1,888 accused of...
Islamabad:Inspector General of Police Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan has categorically directed all police officials...
LAHORE:Youth Affairs Department Punjab organised Iqbal’s Pegham-e-Khudi Digital Conference in connection with Iqbal...
LAHORE:A large number of Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority employees continued their protest...
LAHORE:A man died after a speeding train hit him in Dharampura are on Monday. The victim identified as Fazal, a...
LAHORE:Punjab Emergency Operations Coordinator and head of the polio programme in Punjab Khizer Afzaal has called...
Comments