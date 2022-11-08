Partly cloudy forecast

LAHORE:Dry and partly cloudy weather was recorded in the city here on Monday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

On the other hand, the EPD’s data showed that the AQI of the city was 194 at Karol Ghatti, China Scheme. In rest of the areas, the AQI remained low. Met officials said that a westerly wave was affecting most upper and western parts of the country and may persist in western parts till tomorrow. They predicted that mainly dry weather was likely in most parts of the country. However, isolated rain-wind/thunderstorm (snow over hilly areas) was expected in Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. Rainfall was recorded in several cities including Murree, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Chakwal, Bhakkar, Attock, Mangala, Layyah, Jhelum, Noorpur Thal, Joharabad, Rawalakot, Garhi Dupatta, Muzaffarabad, Kotli, Balakot, Kalam, Pattan, Dir, Kakul, Malam Jabba, Bannu, Cherat, Peshawar, Bacha Khan, Mirkhani, DI Khan, Drosh, Saidu Sharif, Mardan, Parachinar, Chitral, Hunza, Astore, Bagrote, Babusar, Gilgit, Chillas, Gupis, Chaman, Zhob, and Samungli.

Monday’s lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped down to -05°C while in Lahore it was 15.7°C and maximum was 28.2°C.