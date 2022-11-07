24 arrested, contrabands seized in Mardan

MARDAN: District police arrested four outlaws along with 20 other suspects and also recovered arms and drugs during raids in various areas on Sunday.

On the directive of District Police Officer Haroon Rasheed, the cops conducted raids in Chura, Par Hoti, and other areas and arrested two drug peddlers, two proclaimed offenders and another 20 suspects.

The cops also recovered 1.5kg crystal meth (ice), seven pistols, 500 grams heroin and other contrabands from the arrestees and lodged cases against them.

Meanwhile, the police also checked the security of various buildings as well as the tenants living there and asked many people to register themselves in their areas’ police stations while staying in the areas.