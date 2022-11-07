University of Haripur wins inter-colleges championship

HARIPUR: The University of Haripur won the 8th inter-colleges championship that concluded here on Sunday.

University of Haripur Director Sports Dr Syed Zia-ul-Islam told reporters that players from university and its six affiliated colleges including Government Postgraduate College for Boys Haripur, Government Degree College Khanpur, Government Degree College Ghazi, Government College of Management Sciences Haripur, Government Degree College Khalabat Township, and Wapda College Tarbela participated in the contests.

The players exhibited their sports skills in 13 different games that included football, volleyball, basketball, handball, hockey, table tennis, long tennis, kabadi, tug of war and badminton.

However, the players of University of Haripur led their institution to the victory stand of the championship securing 71 points from all the 13 games.

The Government Postgraduate College for Boys stood second with 64 points and Government Degree College for Boys Khalabat clinched third position with 40 points. The prize distribution ceremony was held on Sunday.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Shafiq-ur-Rahman gave away the trophies and shields to the winning teams and the best players of the championship.

Meanwhile, a three-day sports gala concluded in Haripur Jail here on Sunday.

During the sports gala, the inmates from different barracks took part in cricket, table tennis, carrom board, sack race, volleyball, musical chair and race. The jail administration had organized the sports gala in collaboration with District Sports Office Haripur.

On the concluding day, the prisoners danced to the Hindko and Pashto folk songs presented by famous folk singer Faisal Hazara.

Superintendent Haripur Jail Umair Khan distributed prizes among the best performing teams and players.