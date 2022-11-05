Haider Hoti demands probe into attack on Imran Khan

SWABI: Awami National Party (ANP) acting president Ameer Haider Hoti on Friday demanded a transparent investigation into the attack on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in Wazirabad city of Punjab.

He said this while addressing the ANP’s Amn (peace) March at the Swabi Interchange of the Islamabad-Peshawar Motorway.

A number of workers of the party, including those from other areas, participated in the march. The participants said they are striving for peace not only in the Pakhtoon region but also across the country.

“We are followers of Khan Abdul Ghafar Khan who taught us the philosophy of non-violence and we stick to it in all circumstances and advocate peace”, Ameer Haider Hoti said in his speech.

He said that shots were fired at Imran Khan’s long march in Wazirabad on Thursday which took the life of one PTI worker and left several others, including former prime minister Imran Khan injured.

The ANP leader said although his party had a myriad of political differences with the PTI and Imran Khan but strongly oppose the act of terrorism anywhere as we stand for peace. He prayed for a speedy recovery for those injured in the attack.

Ameer Haider Hoti said the PTI’s own leader, Faisal Wada, had warned against the long march and had said that he feared bloodshed.

The ANP leader lamented that the blood of the Pakhtuns was shed for 40 years and it went unnoticed by other parts of the country.

Talking of the ANP Amn March, he said they have gathered to give the message of peace to Pakistan and the whole world.

He said these peace march participants were here neither to save the government nor to overthrow it, but only for peace.

“We don’t have any lust for power like those in the Azadi March, but want peace on the land of the Pakhtoon,” he added.

Aimal Wali Khan ANP provincial president called for the policy which guaranteed peace in the entire Pakhtun region.

ANP provincial chief Aimal Wali said that Pakhtoons were ready to offer any sacrifice for peace on their land.

“Like Imran Khan’s march, we have not come out for power, but for peace”, he explained.

He said the Amn March was a movement for peace and would continue till achieving peace and tranquility in the Pakhtoon region.