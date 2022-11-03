Rift in PBSA deepens as membership of two office-bearers cancelled

Differences among officials of the Pakistan Boys Scout Association (PBSA) have deepened, resulting in cancellation of the basic membership of two office-bearers.

The basic membership of former international commissioner Shoaib Ahmad Dahri and former PIA Pakistan Boy Scout Association secretary Shams Khan has been terminated. In this regard, Pakistan Boys Scout Association Chief Commissioner Sarfaraz Qamar Daha has issued formal letters of cancellation of membership. In the letters, it has been said that according to a decision of the National Executive Committee made during the 154th meeting held in Islamabad, Dahri’sbasic membership has been cancelled.

The letters said that Dahri and Khan, along with armed fellows, were involved in illegal activities like an attack on the National Headquarters, PBSA, on January 24, 2022, and June 24, 202, respectively, and interference in the affairs of the National Headquarters, PBSA.

Dahri told Daily Jang that the National Executive Committee does not have the authority to terminate his membership because only a National Council meeting can terminate the membership if it is approved by a two-thirds majority.

He said that the “allegations levelled against me and Shams Khan are baseless, as we were not allowed to hold the National Council meeting at the Scout headquarters and were locked. We have dismissed Sarfraz Daha with a clear majority.”

It may be recalled that the office of the National Headquarters of the Pakistan Boy Scouts Association was also sealed after there were two contenders for the post of chief scout commissioner.