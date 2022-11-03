Painting competition attracts art lovers in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: An art and painting competition that concluded here on Wednesday attracted art lovers in droves to see the work of budding artists.

More than 50 young artists had put on display their paintings while exploring multiple themes and ideas on canvas. The Iqbal Shahid Art Equity had organized the competition to provide motivation and opportunity to beginners doing inspirational artwork.

“The exhibition had on display over 100 art pieces by the participants of the region in different categories of calligraphy, oil-painting, water colour,” said Ajab Khan , a noted painter and organizer of the event while talking to this scribe. Art lovers and painters thronged the venue to see the artwork.

The masterpieces of seasoned artists like Ajab Khan, Ali Sajid, Farooq Sial, Resham Gul, Qayyum Qaisar, Haji Sharif, Shehroz, Arif Abbasi, Bilal Shah, Jamshed Mathew , Sain Asmat, Farid Khan and others was put on display at the competition.

The artists used different mediums like oil painting, water colour, acrylic as well as traditional and contemporary calligraphy and drawings to show their talent.

“The young artists were immensely happy with the overwhelming response from the art enthusiasts. The show was aimed at giving a chance to youngsters to show their work,” said Ali Sajid, a seasoned artist from Peshawar told this scribe.

Ain Ali, 25, a pharmacist by profession, said he preferred to use the medium of charcoal pencil instead of other mediums and he was amazed to see the overwhelming response of art lovers to his work. “I am thankful to the organizers for providing a platform to budding artists,” he added.

Progressive Writers Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President Sanaullah Shamim was the chief guest at the competition. In his address, he said the organizers and the visitors were delighted to see the emerging young artists.

He congratulated the organizers for hosting a successful event.

Muhammad Muddasir, Qari Abdul Kareem Ghaffari and Najmus Saqib awarded were given the first, second and third prize respectively in traditional calligraphy while Waqas Ahmad, Tahir Sandeela and Danish Khan were given first, second and third prize in modern calligraphy.

Special Prizes were given away to Arsh-i- Bareen, Minah Sultan, Neha Ramal and Shayan.

In water colour, Muhammad Sufyan, Shahood Ali Khan, Muhammad Noaman received first, second and third prize respectively. While Areesha Tariq and Ursal got special prizes in water colour medium work. Naseem Bahar stood first, Baqi Billah second and Waqas Javed received third prize for their drawing work. Asif Iqbal and Ain Ali received special prizes.