SHO injured, robber killed in encounter

The station house officer (SHO) of the Sir Syed police station was wounded and a robber killed during an exchange of fire in North Karachi’ Sector 7-A on Monday.

SHO Shahid Taj was injured after a bullet hit his wrist; however, one of the robbers was killed by police retaliatory fire. His companion managed to flee under the cover of fire. The injured SHO and the body of the killed robber were taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. Taj said he was busy conducting a combing operation in the area along with a police party of New Karachi Industrial Area when they were informed that some robbers were trying to flee after opening fire on a police party.

At this, he said, the police team surrounded that part of the area to catch the robbers. When the robbers saw the police coming close to them, they opened fire on them during which a bullet hit the wrist of the SHO. The police continued the chase and killed one of robbers in retaliatory firing, while the others managed to escape the scene by taking advantage of narrow streets.

The dead robber was identified as 28-year-old Adam Khan, son of Akbar Khan. A 9 mm pistol with ammuntion was found on him. He was wanted in several incidents of street crime.

Cop shoots wife dead

A policeman shot dead his wife at their house in the Korangi neighbourhood. Rescuers transported the body to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities. Police arrested the suspect and recovered the weapon that he used to kill his wife. Raza is a police constable and is posted at the SSP Keamari office.

According to the victim’s family, 24-year-old Saba, the wife of Madni Raza, was killed by her husband, adding that fights between them were a matter of routine. While trying to defend himself, the suspect told police that he did not intentionally kill his wife, adding that the pistol held by him accidentally went off. Police said the incident was being investigated from different angles.