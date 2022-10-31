100 die in Mogadishu bombings

MOGADISHU: The number of people killed in twin car bombings in the Somali capital Mogadishu, claimed by Al-Shabaab Islamists, has risen to 100, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud said on Sunday.

“So far, the number of people who died has reached 100 and 300 are wounded, and the number for both the death and wounded continues to increase,” he said after visiting the blast location.

Two cars packed with explosives blew up minutes apart near the busy Zobe intersection, followed by gunfire in an attack targeting Somalia´s education ministry.The afternoon explosions tore through walls, shattered windows of nearby buildings, sending shrapnel flying and plumes of smoke and dust into the air.

The victims included women, children and the elderly, police spokesman Sadik Dudishe said. “The ruthless terrorists killed mothers. Some of them died with their children trapped on their backs,” he said on Saturday, adding that the attackers had been stopped from killing more “innocent civilians and students.”

“I could not sleep last night because of the horrible scene,” police officer Adan Mohamed said on Sunday.Al-Qaeda-linked Al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement, saying its fighters were targeting the ministry of education.

Shop owner Mohamed Jama said he was in the company of four men when the huge explosions hit.

His shop which is located next to a bank collapsed and its windows shattered, the flying glass penetrating the flesh of the men. “One of us had serious injuries... we bled there for a few minutes,” he told AFP in hospital.