5 POs held with arms in Mardan operation

TAKHTBHAI: Five proclaimed offenders were arrested and arms recovered from them during search and strike operations in Mardan district on Sunday.

On the directive of District Police Officer Haroon Rasheed, the cops conducted raids in various areas, arresting five outlaws wanted by the police in various cases.

A raiding police party arrested one PO in Sheikh Maltoon with three pistols, while two POs were arrested with two Kalashnikovs and two pistols in Shergarh area. In another action, the cops arrested one wanted criminal along with three pistols in Toru village of the district while another wanted men was caught with a Kalashnikov in the limits of Saddar Police Station.