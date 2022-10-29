European delegates visit world heritage site in Mardan

PESHAWAR: The delegates from Europe on Friday visited the Buddhist Complex of Takht Bhai, a world heritage site, in Mardan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. They took keen interest in the findings and discoveries of Buddhism and Buddhist heritage there. Upon arrival, the delegation was briefed by the senior officials of the KP Archeology Department.
PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Friday said the provincial government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had taken...
LAHORE: A district court in Lahore on Friday sent journalist Chaudhry Ghulam Hussain to jail on judicial remand in an...
ISLAMABAD: Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, chaired the 4th meeting of Steering Committee for...
KARACHI: Geo Films Presents, Encyclo Media and Lashari Films masterpiece “The Legend of Maula Jatt” is hitting...
ISLAMABAD: Senator Mian Raza Rabbani has demanded the resignation and impeachment of President Dr Arif Alvi for...
ISLAMABAD: The sedentary lifestyle coupled with a habit of smoking and eating unhealthy food is causing heart...
Comments