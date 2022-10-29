 
close
Saturday October 29, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

European delegates visit world heritage site in Mardan

By Bureau report
October 29, 2022

PESHAWAR: The delegates from Europe on Friday visited the Buddhist Complex of Takht Bhai, a world heritage site, in Mardan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. They took keen interest in the findings and discoveries of Buddhism and Buddhist heritage there. Upon arrival, the delegation was briefed by the senior officials of the KP Archeology Department.

Comments