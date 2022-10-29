UHS to organise MDCAT in eight cities on Nov 13

LAHORE:The University of Health Sciences (UHS) would organise the Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT) in eight cities of Punjab - Lahore, DG Khan, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Sahiwal, Faisalabad, Multan and Bahawalpur on November 13, 2022.

Chief Secretary Punjab Abdullah Khan Sumbal reviewed the arrangements for conduct of the medical entry test in a meeting held at Civil Secretariat on Friday. The administrative secretaries of relevant departments including health, education, agriculture, DG Rescue 1122 and officers concerned attended the meeting while all divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners participated through video link.

The chief secretary directed that best arrangements should be made for the entrance test. He said that transparency in the entry test is vital for upholding merit. The Secretary Specialised Healthcare briefed the meeting that 24 examination centres have been established and more than 80,000 candidates are expected to participate in the entry test this year.

He said that responsibilities have been assigned to the relevant departments in connection with the conduct of the exam. Separately, the Chief Secretary ordered the deputy commissioners to ensure ample availability of urea fertilizer at the rate fixed by the government and to intensify the crackdown on hoarders.