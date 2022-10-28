Govt says won’t let Imran divide, ridicule institutions

Federal Minster for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif. —APP

ISLAMABAD: A day ahead of the PTI’s long march, the federal government Thursday declared that the coalition government will not let Imran Khan divide and ridicule the state institutions.

The warning to Imran came during press conferences by a number of federal ministers, including Defence Minister Kh Muhammad Asif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan and Adviser to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif Thursday said at one time Imran Khan was offering an extension to the army chief but when he declined to take illegal and unconstitutional steps, he (Imran) started casting aspersions on his person. “When Imran Khan was in power, he crossed all the limits to praise the military leadership to remain in power but after the no-confidence motion, he started maligning the institution,” he said.

“For Imran Khan, his personal character is important than Pakistan’s sovereignty and country’s institutions. He uses one language in front of the media against the institution, while behind closed doors, he uses an apologetic language,” said the defence minister.

Asif said earlier the opposition was exposing his real face to the nation but now it had been disclosed directly by the institution. “Imran offered an indefinite extension in service to the army chief to protect his government during the no-confidence motion,” he said adding that this information came straight from the horse’s mouth.

The institution, after this, decided to remain neutral but Imran Khan, instead of appreciating, made the word ‘neutral’ an abuse, he added. “We respect the decision of the institution and will protect it,” said the minster adding that other institutions should also follow the same and stick to their constitutional role.

“This institution showed extreme restraint for protection of their new assumed role but when Imran Khan crossed all limits, they were left with no choice but to go public in their defence.” Asif said Imran Khan was stopped from making the cipher public in his rally but he created an issue of national security for the country for his personal vested interest. He blamed Imran Khan for destroying the credibility of Pakistan and its relations with the international community.

“They made fun of our martyred 3-star general on the social media,” said the minster and warned that the blood of martyrs was the red line for the State and the nation and warned against crossing the red line. He said Imran violated the red line and made deliberate attempts to create a division within an institution. He asked Imran if he will appear before the commission constituted to probe the murder of veteran journalist Arshad Sharif because he had admitted to advising him to leave the country.

The minister said the KP government did not share the threat alert to Arshad Sharif with the federal government and this will be probed by the commission.

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has termed the press conference of DGs ISPR and ISI ‘unprecedented and historic’ and said the establishment’s transition from controversial to constitutional role was vital for Pakistan’s progress and prosperity.

Following the press conference of the country’s top spymaster and DG ISPR, Bilawal tweeted that the PPP had struggled for transition of the establishment from controversial to constitutional role for three generations.

The foreign minister said the joint press conference by the director generals of ISI and ISPR was unprecedented and historic adding that the institutional desire to transition must be encouraged.

Meanwhile, addressing a press conference, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah hailed the apolitical role of the armed forces and commitment to perform their role as per the law and Constitution. Sana said Imran had been questioning the political role of the establishment during the last six months; however, the establishment through a presser had reaffirmed the commitment to play its role as per the Constitution.

The minister also appreciated the stance of Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa who rejected the offer for a lifetime extension from Imran Khan. He said Imran’s detestable face was exposed before the nation even further after the apex intelligence agency chief stepped up to set the record straight regarding the cipher and Arshad Sharif’s murder in a rare presser. He said the press briefing by the DG ISPR and DG ISI had further exposed PTI Chairman Imran Khan who staged the drama of cipher to defeat the no-confidence motion moved against him.

“Democracy cannot move ahead in the presence of Imran’s negative agenda. No political or apolitical group would be allowed to damage the economy and stability of the country.’” The minister termed the death of Arshad Sharif a tragic incident and said he was forced to leave the country after a threat alert issued by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and propaganda against him. He said this matter had been politicised like the cipher and the detestable face was exposed before the nation even. “Threat alert issued by the KP government would be properly inquired while other facts, including the departure of Arshad Sharif to Dubai and Kenya, will be verified.”

“All information regarding the ownership of a farmhouse in Kenya and the identity of Khurram and Waqar would be shared with the nation,” the minister said.

“I would not level any allegation about a particular act of crime on anyone due to my position. However, the clues are leading towards two personalities including Imran Khan and Salman Iqbal.” He said the PTI exploited the Model Town incident in 2014 to stage a sit-in and it was again trying to do politics on the issue of Arshad Sharif.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira Thursday said supremacy of the Constitution was vital for the country’s stability and the armed forces’ decision to remain apolitical must be appreciated. “Pakistan will become stronger if it is run as per the Constitution and it is good that political parties and institutions have learnt from their past mistakes,” he said while addressing a press conference here. Kaira said Imran Niazi toyed with national security and foreign policy while playing with cipher.

“Imran Niazi had damaged the country’s economy by attacking the agreement between the IMF and Pakistan. “He is pursuing the agenda of destabilizing Pakistan instead of stabilising it. If an institution facilitates Imran Niazi and listens to him, then it is in his favour and if does not toe his policies, then he declares it a traitor,” he said.

Kaira said Imran Niazi insisted for favours behind closed doors and hurled threats and abuses in the open, as for him those who obey him are very good. “If they don’t obey him, then he starts threatening them. When Imran Niazi’s threats stopped working, he resorted to efforts to destabilise the country, leaving the nation in a frenzy,” he added.

He strongly criticised Imran’s narrative against the Election Commission of Pakistan and said that the PTI top brass was using a derogatory language against its opponents and head of institutions, which was condemnable, and it does not depict political maturity.

He said Imran Niazi did not attend Arshad Sharif’s funeral, but he started politics over his body. Kaira said a close aide to Imran Khan had hinted at blood and dead bodies under the guise of long march. “It is our responsibility to protect the lives and business of the people of Pakistan; we will never allow damage to the national property under the guise of protest.”