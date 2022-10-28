Musk nears Twitter deal

NEW YORK: Closing in on his Twitter megadeal, Elon Musk said on Thursday his goal is to enable “healthy” debate of ideas and counter the tendency of social media to splinter into partisan “echo chambers.”

In a message meant to reassure jittery Twitter advertisers on the eve of a court-imposed deadline to finalise the deal, Musk said he would work with marketers to “build something extraordinary together.” The billionaire entrepreneur pursued the $44 billion deal “because it is important to the future of civilisation to have a common digital town square.