Musk nears Twitter deal

NEW YORK: Closing in on his Twitter megadeal, Elon Musk said on Thursday his goal is to enable “healthy” debate of ideas and counter the tendency of social media to splinter into partisan “echo chambers.”
In a message meant to reassure jittery Twitter advertisers on the eve of a court-imposed deadline to finalise the deal, Musk said he would work with marketers to “build something extraordinary together.” The billionaire entrepreneur pursued the $44 billion deal “because it is important to the future of civilisation to have a common digital town square.
DAR ES SALAAM: Tanzanian authorities on Thursday began rationing water in the commercial capital Dar es Salaam...
NAQURA, Lebanon: Israel and Lebanon struck a US-brokered maritime border agreement on Thursday that opens up lucrative...
WASHINGTON: The United States will respond in an “appropriate” way to any Russian attack against US commercial...
PARIS: Iran´s president on Thursday claimed “riots” sparked by Mahsa Amini´s death paved the way for...
BAGHDAD: Iraqi lawmakers approved a new government on Thursday after a year-long crisis triggered by contested...
ISTANBUL: Turkish authorities on Thursday detained 25 suspects including the director of a state-owned mine in...
