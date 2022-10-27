Islamabad IGP booked in FIR on ‘corruption charges’

LAHORE: The Anti-Corruption Establishment Punjab has registered a case against Inspector General Islamabad Akbar Nasir Khan on corruption charges.

The ACE Punjab had summoned the IG Islamabad twice at its Lahore headquarters and sought reply on corruption charges, accusing him of tampering with documents to award contracts and causing Rs30.5 million loss to the government. However, the IG Islamabad did not respond the notices.

The ACE spokesperson said the IG Islamabad will be arrested upon entering Punjab. The ACE sources told the IG Islamabad is a competent officer but he is being victimised ahead of PTI’s long march and registration of an FIR is an attempt to pressurise him as he cannot stop the PTI protesters from entering Islamabad.

They added Director General ACE Nadeem Sarwar was reluctant to lodge the FIR against the IG Islamabad but the FIR was lodged on the instructions of Brig (retd) Musaddiq Abbasi, special assistant to Punjab CM on anti-corruption. All political cases are being made on the instructions of Abbasi, who is receiving dictation from Bani Gala, the sources said.