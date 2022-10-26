Pakistan never asked UAE to expel TV anchor: sources

Journalist Arshad Sharif. —Arshad Sharif/ Facebook

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has never asked the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to expel or extradite its journalist Arshad Sharif since he visited the UAE on a valid visa and wasn’t required to authorities in Pakistan in any case.

Highly-placed diplomatic sources told The News here on Tuesday evening that Arshad Sharif was a free agent and free to make movement by visiting any country. The sources brushed aside any impression that the government in Pakistan or any organisation was trying to bring Arshad back to Pakistan in any manner.

“Pakistan enjoys the best ties with the UAE and the two brotherly countries never interfered in each other’s internal matters. The attempts to involve the UAE in Arshad Sharif’s affairs would prove detrimental to the relationship of the two,” the sources warned.

The sources pointed out that the elements involving the UAE in Arshad Sharif’s movement had been instrumental in ruining Pakistan’s relations with brotherly countries while in government and were trying to repeat the same now when thrown out of power by people.

The sources maintained that a country like the UAE, which always looked after Pakistan’s interests, mustn’t be maligned by anyone who cared about the interest of Pakistan. It is frivolous to suggest that Islamabad could ask a thing which wasn’t desirable as per international standards. The sources reminded that the UAE had always been a safe and peaceful destination for Pakistan nationals. Any impression adverse to it was against the interests of the country, they said.