Wednesday October 26, 2022
Top Story

Pakistan never asked UAE to expel TV anchor: sources

Highly-placed diplomatic sources told The News that Arshad was a free agent and free to make movement by visiting any country

By Muhammad Saleh Zaafir
October 26, 2022
Journalist Arshad Sharif. —Arshad Sharif/ Facebook
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has never asked the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to expel or extradite its journalist Arshad Sharif since he visited the UAE on a valid visa and wasn’t required to authorities in Pakistan in any case.

Highly-placed diplomatic sources told The News here on Tuesday evening that Arshad Sharif was a free agent and free to make movement by visiting any country. The sources brushed aside any impression that the government in Pakistan or any organisation was trying to bring Arshad back to Pakistan in any manner.

“Pakistan enjoys the best ties with the UAE and the two brotherly countries never interfered in each other’s internal matters. The attempts to involve the UAE in Arshad Sharif’s affairs would prove detrimental to the relationship of the two,” the sources warned.

The sources pointed out that the elements involving the UAE in Arshad Sharif’s movement had been instrumental in ruining Pakistan’s relations with brotherly countries while in government and were trying to repeat the same now when thrown out of power by people.

The sources maintained that a country like the UAE, which always looked after Pakistan’s interests, mustn’t be maligned by anyone who cared about the interest of Pakistan. It is frivolous to suggest that Islamabad could ask a thing which wasn’t desirable as per international standards. The sources reminded that the UAE had always been a safe and peaceful destination for Pakistan nationals. Any impression adverse to it was against the interests of the country, they said.

Comments

    Muhammad Zubair commented 16 hours ago

    The sentence “Arshad Sharif was not required in any case by authorities in Pakistan” doesn’t reflect facts

    9 1

      Truthisbitter813 commented 15 hours ago

      It does reflect facts, Arshad Sharif had no pending litigation or FIR against him for which a court of law would sub-poena him nor was he convicted of any crime so that he would need to be extradited.

    Dr.Kashif Ali commented 14 hours ago

    Not true. His wife said he told her that UAE officials visit him. Also, many cases registered against him. He took bail from Islamabad High court. He escapes from Peshawar airport. We all know the truth. Nobody wants to accept it.

    12 2

    Ayeshazaigham commented 13 hours ago

    If the government was so desperate to keep him in Pakistan why did it not put him on Exit control list? All this speculation is in poor taste.

    6 1