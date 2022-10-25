RUDA holds Ravi Dost seminar

LAHORE:Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) held a seminar on Ravi Dost campaign at a university here on Monday with an aim to spotlight the endeavours of RUDA and establish the public awareness about the new city.

ED Commercial Kashif Qureshi briefed the students on the objectives of the authority including multiple dimensional projects like riverside establishment of forestation, Waste Water Treatment Plants (WWTP) and Waste to Energy. After the brief, panelists from authority’s Department of Hydrology, Waste Water Treatment Plant (WWTP) and Waste to Energy took part in panel discussion. While answering to questions, the director hydrology from RUDA explained, “More than 1,000 cusecs of contaminated water will be pumped out into the river each day from the WWTP located at several locations along the Ravi River in Mahmood Booti, Shad Bagh and Shahdara. “These plants will have modern infrastructure, ensuring water's effective management and cleanliness which will be first of its kind,” he added. He said, “The water in Ravi River will not only be restored, but it will also be put to a good use, along with that providing a number of jobs to the upcoming engineers.” The panelists also explained that according to the global report, Ravi has been declared as one of the poisonous rivers of the world and taking agricultural production from this water will be unfair to people.