Monday October 24, 2022
Attack kills 15 in western Niger

By AFP
October 24, 2022

Niamey: An attack on three lorries and a motorcycle in western Niger near the border with Mali killed 15 people, local sources told AFP on Sunday. The attack took place on a remote road in the so-called “three borders” region between Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso plagued by insurgents linked with Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State group.

