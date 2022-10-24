Iran’s nuclear agency says email server hacked

Tehran: Iran´s Atomic Energy Organisation said Sunday an email server of its subsidiary was hacked in a “foreign” attack aimed at drawing “attention” amid protests over the death of Mahsa Amini.

The Islamic republic has been gripped by weeks-long demonstrations sparked by the death of 22-year-old Amini on September 16 after her arrest for allegedly violating the country´s strict dress code for women.

The street violence has led to dozens of deaths, mostly among protesters but also among the security forces, and hundreds of demonstrators have been arrested. A group called Black Reward on Friday issued an ultimatum on Twitter, threatening to release documents on Tehran´s nuclear programme unless all “political prisoners, prisoners of conscience and people arrested in the recent protests” were released within 24 hours.

Material on social media said to be released by the group on Saturday included a short clip from a purported nuclear site in Iran, as well as documents containing agreements, maps and payslips.