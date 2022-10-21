Arrested TLP workers shifted to Haripur jail

HARIPUR: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Abbottabad has sent 79 arrested workers of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) to Central Prison Haripur on judicial remand, police and jail sources confirmed here on Thursday.

The arrested persons were on two days physical remand with the Investigation Police of Abbottabad.

The Havelian Police arrested 79 TLP workers on Sunday and Monday when they allegedly attempted to enter into Havelian limits despite a ban on every kind of procession, public meetings and gatherings under Section 144 after an intelligence report of tension between the rival parties.

Thousands of TLP workers led by their party chief Allama Saad Hussain Rizvi allegedly attempted to remove the barricades placed at the Havelian city’s entry point at the Chamba Bridge.

During the clash, according to police, the armed TLP workers opened fire and threw stones at the policemen deployed at the bridge.

The police alleged that the clash left 33 cops injured besides there was damage to public and private property and even policemen were taken hostage.

The TLP’s sources, on the other hand, alleged that some of their workers were killed and over 50 injured when the police opened fire at them when they were returning back instead of moving ahead. The police, however, denied the charge.

On the complaint of Havelian police station’s SHO Haroon Khan, a first information report t was registered against 90 persons, including Allama Saad Hussain Rizvi on October 17.

The accused nominated in the FIR were charged with committing the offences under Section 7 ATA and sections 324/436/153A/353/365/188/189/147/148/149/341/427 of the Pakistan Penal Code.