ECP losing its credibility: Cheema

LAHORE:Adviser to CM Punjab on Information and Interior Omer Sarfraz Cheema in a statement on Thursday said that federal government should stop using state institutions against political opponents.
He said Election Commission is losing its credibility due to its biased attitude and it will not be allowed to take away the public mandate of PTI, he further stated. Cheema said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's narrative of true independence has been appreciated and supported by all segments of society.
