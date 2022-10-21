Wahab inaugurates 100KW solar power project at Kidney Hill Park

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) is not running away from the local government elections as it believes that it will have its mayors elected in Karachi and Hyderabad.

Karachi Metropolitan Corporation Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab said this on Thursday while addressing the opening ceremony of a 100-kilowatt power generation project at the Kidney Hill Park.

“Those who doubted the popularity of the PPP should seek lesson from the by-election of Malir where after four years, the people took back the stolen seat and took revenge from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf [PTI],” he said.

Wahab, who also serves as the spokesperson for the Sindh government, said PTI Chairman Imran Khan should support the government to help the suffering humanity affected by floods instead of holding a protest march.

“We also agreed on improving the local government system, our commitment in this regard will be seen in the next 48 hours,” he said, adding that in order to combat climate change, the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) had planted trees across the city and was now going to set a new tradition in the form of a green energy project.

KMC Parks Director General Junaidullah Khan and other officers were also present on the occasion. Wahab said the KMC was working on promoting the concept of green energy and in the first phase, solar panels were being installed at the Kidney Hill Park to generate 100 kilowatts of electricity.

"Within a month, these solar panels will start working and be able to generate 100 kilowatts of electricity at a monthly cost of around Rs5 million," he explained, adding that the initiative would prove to be an important step in reducing the expenses of the KMC.

Wahab said the money that was spent in the past on traditional electricity acquisition would now be used for development works. He added that the step would be an important milestone for clean and green Karachi. He said the KMC would also set up such projects in other available places.

By creating an urban forest in Clifton and other places, it had been proved that there could be greenery in Karachi as well, Wahab remarked. "The Kidney Hill is a beautiful and lush place covering an area of 62 acres where 1.5 million saplings have been planted," he said.

In response to a question, Wahab said the PTI itself had approached the judiciary to stop the local bodies elections. He said he had consulted various parties to amend the local government law. He announced that a summary for amendments to the municipal laws would be sent for legislation in the next 48 hours.

“We are also trying to rehabilitate the closed parks and also creating an urban forest in Gutter Baghicha, which will provide a beautiful and green place to the people of Lyari, Keamari and other areas of District West,” he said.