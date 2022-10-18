Out of reach

The problem of rising prices has taken a worse turn, especially after the floods. It has caused a lot of problems for ordinary people. The worst-hit groups are the salaried class, labourers and pensioners. These people cannot afford basic commodities like wheat, pulses, vegetables, etc. The government should analyze the reason behind these ever-increasing prices and do something to bring the situation under control.

Factors like black marketing and hoarding also contribute to price hikes. The government should ensure that profiteers are not taking undue advantage of the situation.

Ramza Azeem

Karachi