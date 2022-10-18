SHC rejects convict’s appeal against life term in cop killing case

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday dismissed the appeal of a convict against his life imprisonment sentence in the case of a policeman’s killing.
Kausar, alias Munna, was sentenced to life imprisonment by an anti-terrorism court for murdering a cop during an encounter with the police on May 22, 2020.According to the prosecution, a police party on patrol had signalled the appellant and his companion travelling on a motorbike to stop after having found them to be suspicious, but instead of stopping, they sped up their vehicle and fired at the police.
The law enforcers retaliated, killing a suspect named Faisal and arresting Kausar in an injured condition. Police official Mehbood had also suffered a bullet and died at the hospital.The appellant’s counsel said that an FIR was registered after an unexplained delay, leading to the belief that the complainant had cooked up a false case against the appellant.
