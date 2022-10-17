3 die in Haripur incidents

HARIPUR: Three persons, including a girl, were killed in separate incidents in the district, police officials said on Sunday.
Officials of the Khalabat Township Police Station quoted Muhammad Younas, a resident of sector No 2, Khalabat Township, as saying that he was asleep when he heard a gunshot from the room of his daughter. “And when we entered her room we found her dead and a pistol was lying beside her,” he said. He added that his daughter had committed suicide due to the severe financial crisis. We have been facing a severe financial crisis for the last couple of years,” he added.
In the second incident, two minor boys drowned in a pond in Bailgran village in the limits of Ghazi Police Station. The deceased were identified as Shahzeb Ali, 8, and Muhammad Hussain, 9.
